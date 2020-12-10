Given the global economic crisis, Oman is hoping to encourage tourism by relaxing its visa requirements.

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – Moroccans can now travel to Oman for a 10-day stay without obtaining a tourist visa beforehand.

Oman announced on Tuesday the exemption of nationals from 103 countries from entry visa requirements for 10-day stays, according to specific regulations and conditions.

The conditions include a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance, and a return ticket.

The exemption aims to support Oman’s tourism sector and facilitate travel procedures for tourists who wish to visit the country.

Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Ireland, the UK, France, and the Netherlands are among the 41 European countries included in the exemption.

Nationals of the following South American countries can travel to Oman without a visa: Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Suriname, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Nationals of a score of Asian and Latin American countries such as Japan, China, and Mexico are also exempt from Oman’s visa requirements.

Moroccans, along with nationals of Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and Mauritania, can travel to Oman without a visa.

Similar to its neighbors, Oman previously had somewhat strict tourist visa requirements, requiring nationals from most countries outside of the Gulf to apply for visas before entering the country or upon arrival. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a global economic crisis, Oman is relaxing measures to encourage tourism.

Morocco’s inclusion in Oman’s new visa exemption comes as the two countries are working to improve relations.

Like other Gulf countries, Oman expressed its support for Morocco’s November 13 action to end Polisario’s blockade of Guerguerat, a crossing point on the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Oman also recognizes Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a realistic and pragmatic solution to the Western Sahara dispute.

Full list of countries included in Oman’s visa exemption

Aceh (Indonesia), Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan

Belarus, Belgium, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria

Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic

Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana

Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary

Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan

Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Macau Island, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritania, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, Morocco

Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal

Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland

Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, UK, Ukraine, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican, Venezuela, Vietnam