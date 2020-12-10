Guerguerat: Portugal Supports Morocco’s Attachment to Ceasefire

During the talk, Portugal and Morocco also discussed bilateral cooperation and the preparation for the high level meeting between the two countries next year.

Spread the love

Rabat – Portugal announced support for Morocco’s government’s restraint amid Polisario’s provocative moves in the Guerguerat buffer zone.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva shared his country’s position with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Wednesday during a phone call.

The Portugese FM recalled Morocco’s restraint in the Guerguerat crisis, welcoming its attachment to the ceasefire with Polisario.

Santos Silva also applauded Morocco’s commitment to a political solution for Western Sahara under the aegis of the UN.

For his part, Bourita reiterated that Morocco’s action sought to preserve free civil and commercial movement in Guerguerat.

The phone call came nearly a month after Morocco sent personnel from the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) to restore stability in the region.

Morocco’s peaceful action on November 13 followed Polisario’s refusal to withdraw its militias from Guerguerat. The separatist front’s supporters had blocked the Morocco-Mauritania border crossing for three weeks, since October 21.

The Moroccan government informed the UN that the action came after its peacekeeping operation failed to compel Polisario’s supporters to leave the region.

Portugal is among a long list of countries from across the world who have supported Morocco’s action.

In addition to the Guerguerat talk, Morocco and Portugal’s foreign ministers also discussed bilateral relations.

Notably, Bourita and the Portuguese FM discussed the preparation for the high level meeting between the two countries scheduled for 2021.