Since the virus emerged in Morocco, the Ministry of Health confirmed a total of 6,492 COVID-19-related deaths.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 3,345 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 391,529.

Morocco also reported another 4,249 COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 carriers in Morocco is now 345,934. The national recovery rate rose marginally to 88.4%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health counted 65 more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,492. The mortality rate stands at 1.7%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 39,103 as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 10.

Morocco counts 965 patients with severe symptoms, including 150 of today’s newly-identified patients. Approximately 87 are under intubation, while 552 are under non-invasive ventilation.

Health authorities in Morocco excluded 15,834 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 3,750,313 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic broke out in Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographic distribution throughout Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 1,412 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, in addition to 17 fatalities.

Casablanca-Settat has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities of any region in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 488 new cases. Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 12 additional deaths.

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed in today’s case numbers, reporting 321 new cases and three new deaths.

The Souss-Massa region reported 308 new COVID-19 cases and eight more fatalities.

The region of Marrakech-Safi region confirmed 290 new COVID-19 cases and four additional fatalities.

The Oriental region recorded 178 new cases and one more death.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 73 additional COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 66 new cases and six more deaths.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 62 new cases and three more deaths.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet followed with 52 new cases and three deaths.

The regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (69 new cases) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (26) did not report any fatalities today.