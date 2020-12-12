Spread the love

Besides the bustling medinas and historic sites, beautiful Moroccan waterfalls should definitely be on your must-visit list when you travel to Morocco.

Visiting waterfalls will give you the opportunity to learn more about Morocco’s nature and geography as well as meet different Moroccans that live in the region that have unique traditions and customs.

Morocco is one of the best places to go when you want to experience a different world, learn about history, and explore different landscapes from the Sahara desert, wild beaches, beautiful waterfalls, and majestic mountains.

Morocco’s natural and cultural diversity offers various activities to indulge in throughout the year, from water activities, camping, and hiking, along with various musical and art festivals.

Visiting beautiful Moroccan waterfalls will give you a pleasant sensory experience of beautiful sights, calming nature, sounds of water, trees and animals, the smell of nature, and fresh air.

A trip to a waterfall can relax your mind and sharpen your senses. They are also some of the best places to travel to in Morocco for people who love nature photography and to discover new secret gems.

If you don’t already know about the waterfalls of Morocco or you are uncertain about where to go, keep reading our list of the five most beautiful Moroccan waterfalls to learn more about the must-visit attractions and decide which to target when you travel to Morocco.

Ouzoud Falls, Azilal

Moroccan waterfalls: Ouzoud falls. Photo: Kasmii

A must-visit attraction and one of Morocco’s famous waterfalls is Ouzoud Falls. The unique 110-meter waterfall is a little heaven in the province of Azilal, surrounded by the High Atlas Mountains and a top travel destination for Moroccans in the summer.

Ouzoud, which means grinding grain in Tamazight (Berber language), is a waterfall that consists of different falls flowing from the melted snow of the High Atlas Mountains. The falls cut through reddish-brown cliffs and are surrounded by green nature.

The perfect time to visit Ouzoud Falls is in spring or the last month of summer when it’s not too hot but still warm enough to enjoy a swim in the waters, a boat ride, or a hike through the orchards and groves at the bottom of the falls.

A 1,000-step stairway is at your disposal to trek up or down the falls. Along the way, you will find many shops that sell unique handmade souvenirs and merchandise. There are also coffee shops and small restaurants where you can rest and enjoy a traditional meal or drink.

Akchour waterfalls

Moroccan waterfalls: Akchour. Photo: Itachoo1

Akchour Falls are located in the Rif valley of Talembote, 30 kilometers from Morocco’s blue pearl, Chefchaouen. The northern waterfalls are a beloved destination for many tourists in Morocco who stop by during their visit to Chefchaouen or the Rif Mountains.

Akchour Falls are actually a series of different waterfalls. The main fall flows from a 100-meter tall cliff over reddish-brown rocks, feeding smaller waterfalls of 20-30 meters with pools that you can swim in—but be aware that the waters stay cold even in the summer months.

The hike to the tallest waterfall can take up to six hours round trip and starts from a dam with crystal clear waters where many take a quick dip or a short swim, surrounded by beautiful pink flowers and high green cliffs that make for a stunning natural sight.

There are many coffee shops and restaurants nearby where you can taste delicious Moroccan dishes, as well as shops where you can purchase different souvenirs, from traditional clothing, wooden crafts, handmade decor, and organic products.

Hiking through the smaller waterfalls and gorgeous pools of sparkling green waters can be long and challenging with narrow trails, yet the journey is worthwhile.

Paradise Valley, Agadir

Paradise valley. Photo: Oussama Lahbari

The waterfalls of Paradise Valley are located 56 kilometers from Agadir and only 20 minutes away from Taghazout for those who are visiting from Morocco’s surfing center. The best times to visit the Paradise Valley waterfalls are in late winter and early spring when the river is full and the nature is green and lush.

The laid-back attraction offers gorgeous mountain views, multiple small waterfalls, green forests, and deep pools of clear green-blue waters. Visiting the waterfalls is a far different experience from Morocco’s bustling historic cities such as Marrakech and Fez and allows you to enjoy the relaxing nature and landscapes.

Visiting Agadir’s Paradise Valley is almost like visiting an actual paradise where you can enjoy different activities from sunbathing on the smooth rocks, leaping into the pools, playing under the falling water, or hiking the surrounding mountains.

Ourika Valley

Moroccan waterfalls: Ourika valley, Morocco. Photo: Bryce Edwards/Flickr

Ourika Valley is located in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains and a little more than 50 kilometers from Marrakech, and home to one of the best waterfalls to visit in your travel to Morocco. Most travelers will come from the ochre city of Marrakech in the summer to cool down in the rocky rivers and mountains.

In Ourika Valley, you will find plenty of places to go and things to do. There are many restaurants and shops along the river and different markets that occur on different days of the week such as Ourika market on Mondays, Tahanout on Tuesdays, Aghbalou on Thursdays, and Asni on Saturdays.

The hiking journey to the Ourika Valley waterfalls starts at the small village of Setti Fatma. On the journey, you will pass seven waterfalls that increase in size the higher you go. You will find various souvenir stalls and shops where you can buy drinks and rest.

Oum Rabia waterfall

Oum Rabia waterfall. Photo: Adexcrouse

The Oum Rabia waterfall is located in Khenifra province in the Middle Atlas Mountains, a spectacular Moroccan waterfall that pours into the biggest river in Morocco, the Oum Rabia River. The waterfall is surrounded by dramatic cliffs and pours into cool brownish water that falls over Morocco’s signature reddish-brown rocks.

Around the natural attraction are traditional wooden houses, green nature, and olive trees. You can swim in the cool brown waters or hike the valleys through the rocky landscapes to take in the beauty of Oum Rabia.

Along the riverbank, you will find small villages with traditional restaurants where you can indulge in some tasty Moroccan chicken or vegetable tagine while you enjoy the relaxing views and sound of the river.

Read also: 6 Delicious Moroccan Foods to Keep You Warm This Winter

Morocco is famous for its enchanted medinas, golden Sahara dunes, and wild beaches, but the country also offers a variety of astonishing waterfalls that are worth discovering when you travel to Morocco.

These five enchanted Moroccan waterfalls are some of the most beautiful sites in the country that will offer you a memorable experience where you will get to explore the vast, beautiful, and relaxing nature of Morocco.