UN Hopes for US-Brokered Morocco-Israel Deal to Bring Peace to MENA

Morocco is harvesting international support for the resumption of its diplomatic ties with Israel.

Rabat – Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric said on Friday that the US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, and the resumption of ties with Israel was Morocco’s decision.

Dujarric also said he wishes thatDonald Trump’s move in recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara contributes to peace and economic prosperity in the MENA region.

The US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. With Morocco having been one of the strongest American allies, President Trump insisted, recognizing the country’s sovereignty over Western was a way of reaffirming America’s support for a good ally.

“Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara,” Trump said in reference to Morocco being the first nation in the world to recognize the independent United States.

Following President Trump’s announcement, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN’s position on Western Sahara remains “unchanged.” In the past decade, the UN has advocated for a political solution within the framework of the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Guterres also advised the conflicting parties “to avoid any action that could further aggravate a tense situation.”

The US is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, which is leading the political process to end the decades-long dispute over Western Sahara.

In recent years, Morocco’s proposition for a compromise-based and pragmatic solution to the dispute has won notable plaudits in the international community.

An increasing cohort of countries and international observers see the country’s Autonomy Plan — which the UN Security Council has described as “serious” and “credible” — as the most viable route to a lasting solution to the Sahara crisis.

Morocco-Israel rapprochement

In his series of tweets, President Trump announced a far-reaching diplomatic agreement between Morocco and Israel. He said the deal marks a “historic breakthrough” and consolidates America’s efforts to expand peace in the Middle East.

Earlier today, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita told Israeli news channel KAN that Morocco’s decision to resume ties with Israel is a sovereign decision that draws from the strong US-Morocco ties and the longstanding positive relations between Morocco and the Jews in general.

Bourita indicated that the Israeli of Moroccan descent can testify to the quality of their relations with king Mohammed VI and Morocco in general.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to Morocco David Fischer has described the rapprochement between Morocco and Israel as a “historic milestone.”

Other world leaders from Bahrain, Egypt, Omar, the UAE, and a number of Western countries have also spoken warmly of the news.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa welcomed the move on Thursday, saying the decision will support the “opportunities to achieve peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”

For his part, the UAE’s crown prince said that these positive steps will consolidate the “common quest for stability, prosperity, and peace in the region.”

Dominic Raab, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, called the announcement “a positive step for two valued partners of the UK.”