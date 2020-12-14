Bahrain Official: Laayoune Consulate Boosts Secular Ties With Morocco

Spread the love

Rabat – Abdelaziz Abal, a member of Bahrain’s Shura Council, commented on the opening of his country’s consulate in Laayoune, southern Morocco.

Laayoune saw the official opening of the Bahraini consulate after the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Issa Al Khalifa, issued a royal decree on Sunday.

The decree formalized the Bahraini decision to open a consulate in Laayoune.

Abal said on Monday that the move reinforces the solid “secular relations” between Morocco and Bahrain.

In a statement to Morocco’s news agency, the Bahraini deputy said the initiative will contribute to the consolidation of the relations between the two countries.

Abal said Bahrain has always asserted the sovereignty of Morocco over all of its land and defended its territorial integrity in all international events.

Before strengthening support with its consulate in Laayoune, Bahrain long expressed support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and serious solution to end the Western Sahara conflict.

“This approach expresses the sincere vision of the King of Bahrain towards Morocco and also reflects the position of the Bahraini people, who share the same aspirations with the Moroccan people,” the Bahraini official said.

Bahrain’s officials also expressed satisfaction with the development the city of Dakhla is experiencing in all areas, commending its potential in the tourism and agriculture sectors.

Abal also called on all businessmen asking them to work to boost relations between the leaders of the two countries. He urged implementing joint projects in various fields and taking advantage of investment opportunities offered on both sides to develop bilateral economic cooperation.

The Bahraini official also hopes that these relations will further strengthen, especially at this juncture when the Arab nation is facing great challenges.