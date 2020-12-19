Morocco Opens Institute in Dakhla to Train Tourism, Hospitality Workers

Spread the love

Morocco inaugurated on Friday, December 18, a Specialized Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (ISHT) in Dakhla.

Built over a surface of 20,000 square meters, the institute cost a total investment of MAD 42.5 million ($4.78 million).

Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi co-chaired the inauguration ceremony with the Director-General of the Office for Vocational Training and Job Promotion (OFPPT), Loubna Tricha.

The OFPPT will manage the institute, offering 11 specialized courses with a capacity of 1,100 learners per year. Training courses include several professions such as hotel management, cooking, and catering.

The new establishment seeks to expand vocational training opportunities available in Morocco’s southern provinces and adapt the training offer to the demand of the local labor market.

The ISHT includes 14 different workshops, classrooms, and multimedia rooms. It also includes a language laboratory and a model hotel where trainees can immersively practice what they have learned.

Other facilities include six administrative offices, a conference room, a kitchen, and a bakery.

Minister Amzazi said the institute, the first of its kind in the region, will help local youth to quickly integrate into the job market, especially in light of the increasing demand for tourism and hospitality professions in the region of Dakhla.

“Dakhla is experiencing real development, so it is necessary to support the tourism sector by training a skilled workforce,” he said.

Meanwhile, the OFPPT president said the ISHT falls within King Mohammed VI’s vision for the development of Morocco’s southern provinces.

Tricha affirmed that the institute is equipped with top-notch facilities to provide high-quality training for local youth.