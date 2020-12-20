Morocco’s Royal Navy Assists 127 Irregular Migrants in the Mediterranean

The list of migrants includes 14 women and two minors.

Rabat – On Saturday, coast guards from Morocco’s Royal Navy assisted 127 would-be irregular migrants in the Mediterranean.

Morocco’s state media said the would-be irregular migrants, who are mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, include 14 women and two minors.

The Royal Navy found the migrants aboard makeshift inflatable boats.

The coast guard gave the migrants the necessary care before escorting them to various ports in Morocco.

Morocco is both a destination and transit country for migrants looking for better economic opportunities.

Morocco’s approach to irregular migration is based on a humanitarian strategy, targeting human trafficking organizations.

The North African country interrupted several irregular migration attempts this year.

One of the latest operations took place in October when police in the city of Guelmim, in southern Morocco, arrested five individuals for their involvement in irregular migration and human trafficking.

Another operation in October also led to the arrest of four suspects for their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

Official data for 2020’s security operations against human trafficking is still not available. However, government statistics show that Morocco’s security services interrupted 74,000 irregular migration attempts in 2019.

Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that it apprehended 27, 217 would-be migrants last year. Moroccans accounted for 26% of those arrested trying to migrate without documents.