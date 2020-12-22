Royal Air Maroc Introduces Program to Intensify Domestic Flights

The company seeks to meet the strong demands of its customers on different flights, including the Dakhla-Casablanca air route.

Rabat – Morocco’s national carrier Royal Air Maroc has introduced a new flight program seeking to intensify domestic air travel by increasing the number of frequencies on three lines.

Royal Air Maroc decided to restore the Casablanca-Zagora flight starting from December 25 with two flights per week on Mondays and Fridays.

Royal Air Maroc also announced that a flight will connect Casablanca and Ouarzazate five times a week. The flights will serve the destinations on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and twice on Saturdays.

A Royal Air Maroc flight will also connect Casablanca to Errachidia four times a week instead of three on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The company said that the number of air routes to connect Casablanca-Dakhla will reach up to three frequencies per day during a year-end period.

Royal Air Maroc said that the decision to increase the flights between the two destinations is aimed at meeting the strong demand in the region while supporting the remarkable dynamism of the tourist destination.

Royal Air Maroc’s domestic flight program will include 15 regular connections at a rate of 75 frequencies per week

“This program is expected to evolve gradually,” the company said.

The airline invited its customers to check its website or call centers for more information on available flights.