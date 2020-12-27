Netanyahu: Moroccan Delegation to Visit Israel Next Week

The Israeli Prime Minister said the visit aims to advance cooperation between Israel and Morocco.

Rabat – On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is expecting a delegation from Morocco next week.

Netanyahu spoke about his phone call with King Mohammed VI on Friday in a video on Twitter.

Netanyahu said he and the King agreed that a Moroccan delegation will visit Israel at the start of the week “in order to advance it all.”

On December 25, the King and Netanyahu spoke about the recent development marked by Morocco’s decision to establish ties with Israel.

During the phone call, the King reiterated the “strong and special links” between Morocco and the Jewish community.

The monarch also expressed determination to implement all commitments made in the Joint Declaration Morocco signed with the US and Israel.

Morocco, Israel, and the US signed the Joint Declaration recalling the US Proclamation on the recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The declaration also stressed the importance of Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as a credible and serious solution to end the Western Sahara conflict.

The joint statement also emphasized that the three countries will work to implement all laws and provisions, including the establishment of full contacts between Rabat and Tel Aviv.

Through the joint declaration, Israel and Morocco confirmed their intention to grant authorizations for direct flights between Morocco and Israel.

Morocco’s Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Alaoui said Morocco and Israel will establish regular flights within two or three months.

Israel and Morocco will also promote bilateral economic cooperation in the fields of trade, finance, investment, and technology

The governments of Israel and Morocco will also cooperate in civil aviation, visa and consular services, tourism, agriculture, among others.

Alaoui said Morocco expects the number of Israeli tourists to go from 15,000 to 200,000 per year.