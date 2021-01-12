Sahrawi Activist: Polisario Members Angry at Leader’s Announcement on Ceasefire Collapse

Sahrawis will turn against the self-proclaimed SADR when they will realize that the Polisario Front exploited them emotionally all these years, former Polisario member Mustafa Salma has said.

Rabat – Sahrawi activist Mustafa Salma Ould Sidi Mouloud has said some Polisario founders are angry at the leader of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) after the recent developments in Western Sahara.

On Monday, the leadership of the Polisario Front held a meeting to discuss the recent developments, including the situation in Guerguerat and the US decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

In his analysis in a Facebook post, Mustafa Salma said the leadership of the separatist group did not hold a meeting to discuss the situation regarding Western Sahara.

The former Polisario founding member noted that despite the significant developments that took place in November 2020, the front leadership met only yesterday to discuss the situation.

The decision to gather until Monday was not because they were not updated about the case, “but because many of them were not satisfied with the decision to close the Guerguerat crossing and carry out the disastrous consequences that resulted from it.”

According to Mouloud, a number of Polisario founders were frustrated by the “[Polisario] Front’s leadership’s unilateral announcement on the ceasefire agreement.”

Polisario leader Ibrahim Ghali announced the collapse of a three-decade-old ceasefire agreement with Morocco after Moroccan Royal Armed Forces intervened in Guerguerat to lift a defiant, illegal Polisario blockade and restore commercial and civil traffic.

The Sahrawi activist said the recent visit of US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker to Dakhla, in southern Morocco, caused further frustration among Polisario leadership.

Schenker angered Algeria during his visit to Algiers last week. Speaking to senior Algerian officials, Schenker emphasized that Morocco’s Autonomy Plan is the only solution to end the Western Sahara conflict.

Schenker’s remarks were a direct response to the Algerian government’s frustration with, and attempts to undermine President Trump’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

For Moutapha Salma, Schenker’s visit and his remarks in Algeria increased Ghali’s problems with the other founding members in the Polisario leadership.

Rising suspicions over Algeria’s support

He argued that some leading members of the Polisario Front have “even grown suspicious of the Algerian position regarding their cause.”

Moustapha Salma argued, “The meeting of the Polisario leadership held today will be one of the most difficult meetings the organization has gone through due to the great challenges they face at the internal and external levels, and it is not unlikely that it will come out by calling an exceptional conference because of the difficulty of the decisions to be taken.”

The former Polisario Front founders will not accept to pay for the mistakes made by Ghali and “the weakness of his leadership.”

Mustafa Salma also appeared to wonder how long Algeria would remain determined to continue supporting the Polisario Front amid its deepening crisis. He especially cast doubt on whether the Algerian government “would be able to deal with the new war it has been dragged into due to his obsession with power. It is the biggest challenge for which the leader does not have an adequate answer,” Mustafa Salma said.

Revolution on the horizon Tindouf camps

Mustafa Salma said that, amid all its deepening crises and increasing diplomatic isolation, only an “exceptional” conference in which Sahrawis decide their fate and Polisario declare its failure and the death of their independence claims would allow Polisario to save face.

“Whatever the cosmetic operations that the Polisario leadership meeting will come out with, there is no solution for them other than to call for an exceptional conference in which the Sahrawis decide their fate for the first time since 1973, in which the leadership declares its failure and that the demands that they were seeking have reached a dead end.

“Otherwise, we will witness a revolution in the camps that could destroy everything that the Polisario has built for half a century. The youth of the camps will not accept that their dreams be confiscated again,” Mustafa Salma declared.

He concluded by warning that if the youth in the Tindouf camp find out that Polisario has been exploiting them and their emotions by fueling an artificial war that has no chance of succeeding, “then they will turn against the leadership, Algeria and perhaps the entire region.”