This year’s Morocco Day will be held online, making it available for anyone to attend.

Rabat – Every year the Moroccan American Network organizes Morocco Day in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the historic relations between the two countries. The event will be held virtually because of COVID-19, which opens attendance to anyone who would like to attend.

Morocco Day is an officially recognized day in Washington, D.C. and nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

The event is normally celebrated in July on two separate days, bringing together thought leaders on Moroccan-US affairs. The Moroccan American Network chose to organize the event virtually, after uncertainties regarding COVID-19 warranted a new approach.

While many diplomats, entrepreneurs, and Morocco-minded locals in the D.C. area will lament the absence of a physical celebration on Morocco Day, the event will be open to the public.

After a difficult year for the global economy, the theme of this year’s event will be extremely relevant as people look forward to a recovery from a year dominated by COVID-19.

The sixth iteration of Morocco Day has hope and progress in the face of COVID-19 as its central theme, “Tourism and Handicrafts: Two Pillars for Leveraging and Repositioning the Moroccan Economy in the Post-Epidemic World.”

Program

Morocco World News will have a role in hosting the event online, and its editor-in-chief and co-founder Samir Bennis will speak at the conference. The three-day virtual event will focus in particular on three Moroccan cities: Laayoune, Dakhla, and Essaouira.

Morocco Day kicks off on January 17. The first day of the event will focus on US-Moroccan business moving online, a trend that the pandemic has accelerated. Samir Bennis will speak on recent diplomatic moves and their consequences for investment, particularly in Dakhla and Laayoune.

The second day (January 18) of the Morocco Day conference will feature experts discussing investing in Morocco with a focus on supporting local small businesses. Speakers will discuss the investment potential of tourism and Moroccan handicraft.

The Morocco Day event will conclude on January 19 with speeches on African-American heritage and “messages of hope, shared visions and opportunities.” Morocco Day will take time to remember civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the message of hope for which he was renowned.