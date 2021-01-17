Algeria Refuses to Allow Royal Air Maroc to Repatriate Trapped Algerian Students

A local news outlet condemned Algeria’s lack of response to repatriate the Algerian students, who remain trapped in Morocco’s Casablanca airport.

Rabat – Algeria reportedly refused to allow Royal Air Marc to repatriate 12 young Algerian students who have been stranded in Casablanca’s international airport since January 11.

Algerian news outlet Algerie Part Plus reported on January 15 that Algerian authorities suspended all air links between Morocco and Algeria since January 11.

The students’ crisis is due to their inability to enter Canada as Montreal demanded that they should meet extra entry conditions.

“The ordeal of these 12 students began after they were turned away upon their arrival in Montreal by Canadian immigration services.

The Canadian border services in Montreal required them to meet entry conditions that they were not told about when they began the process of obtaining their study visa,” wrote Algerie Part Plus.

The students then found themselves stuck in Casablanca, with Aleria not allowing them to return due to the total closure of Algerian borders

According to a recent statement from the US embassy in Algeria, only special, commercial repatriation flights are in operation.

Algerie Part Plus quoted a source within Royal Air Maroc, who informed Algeria’s government on the situation of the Algerian students.

Royal Air Maroc also contracted Algerian authorities to ask for an exceptional permit that would allow them to repatriate the students to Ageris.

“However, until today, the Algerian authorities have categorically reused RAM’s request.”

Algeria’s state carrier did not receive an order to send a special flight to repatriate the Algerian students.

“RAM brings meals and food to the students on a daily basis. But unfortunately there is nothing more we can to alleviate the suffering of these students.”