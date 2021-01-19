Heavy Rainfall to Hit Morocco Wednesday

The expected rainfall will concern mostly cities located in northern Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced heavy rainfalls for Wednesday in several provinces across the country.

The rainy period will concern the provinces of Tangier-Asilah, Fahs-Anjra, Chefchaouen, Ouezzane, Lrache, and Tetouan from 2p.m. to 11 p.m.

The weather office also forecasts moderate rains of between 15 to 30 millimeters in the provinces of Taounate, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slima,e and Al Hoceima.

Fairly strong gusts of wind ranging between 50 to 70 kilometers per hour will hit the northern coasts of Safi, the Rif, the Middle Atlas, and the Oriental on Wednesday.

The alert came one week after sunny weather in the majority of provinces across Morocco.

In the past few weeks, heavy rainfalls and cold snaps have affected several provinces across Morocco.

Torrential rain caused devastating floods in Casablanca earlier this month. The floods caused serious damage in Casablanca, revealing the wanting quality of the city’s infrastructure.

Despite the crisis, Morocco’s government is positive about the heavy rainfalls that occurred lately. The government emphasized that the rain water helped in the filling of dams after a dry season.

Rainfalls will also help Morocco’s agriculture production to overcome the challenges experienced last year due to drought in different areas and regions across the country.