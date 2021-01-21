David Greene Becomes Charge d’Affaires for US Embassy in Morocco

The appointment followed the departure of former US Ambassador to Morocco David Fischer.

The US embassy in Morocco announced on Thursday that a career member of American foreign service, David Greene, will be the charge d’affaires of the American mission in Rabat.

The US embassy quoted David Greene, expressing satisfaction with his new office.

“I am excited to continue to work closely with the government of the Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, as we build on the recent historic developments to make the U.S.-Morocco strategic partnership even stronger,” he said

The diplomat said he worked for over a decade on US-Morocco ties, touting partnership between the two countries.

The new charge d’affaires at the US embassy in Rabat also extended best wishes for Ambassador Fischer, who departed from his office upon the inauguration of Joe Biden to the US presidency.

“We also wish Ambassador Fischer best wishes as he returns to the United States in his personal capacity.”

David Greene’s appointment is his second assignment to Morocco after serving at the embassy from 2011 to 2015, including as political counselor.

The US diplomat arrived in Morocco in 2019 when he served as a charge d’affaires from August 5 until January 21, 2020.

The US diplomat also served in several positions within the US Department of State for 24 years, including in Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, and Vietnam.

The US embassy said that his assignments in Washington have included director of the Office of Egyptian Affairs, director of the Office of Multilateral Affairs in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, deputy director of the Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs, and liaison for Middle East issues in the State Department’s Bureau of Legislative Affairs.

The diplomat holds a BA in Government from Harvard University, and two master’s degrees, one of which is in International Law and Diplomacy from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

A husband and a father of two, David Greene speaks French and Arabic along with his native English.