Morocco, Israel Sign First Agreement to Open Direct Flights

The agreement is part of the peace accord Morocco and Israel signed in December.

Rabat – Morocco and Israel signed on Thursday the first agreement to open direct flights between the two countries.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced the news in a tweet, saying that the agreement will allow direct flights between Israel and all international airports in Morocco.

The agreement will also benefit all companies, without restrictions on the number of firms and the size of flights per week, the misty said.

“It will also allow 10 direct weekly cargo flights to operate to each party.”

The agreement is part of the provisions of the Joint Declaration Israel and Morocco signed on December 22 along with the US.

Both countries are also set to open direct liaison offices.

Morocco announced its decision to resume diplomatic relations with Israel on December 10.

Rabat and Tel Aviv seek to promote cooperation in trade investment, innovation, tourism, water, food security, and agriculture.

The two countries will also cooperate on energy; telecommunications, and a vast range of socio-economic sectors.

Israeli state carrier El Al Airlines is expected to open the first direct flight between the two countries.

The first flight landed an Israeli-US delegation to Morocco in December to officialize the peace accord.

Morocco’s Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Alaoui said Rabat and Tel Aviv have both shown “great enthusiasm” to establish direct flights.

She said with the agreement to establish relations and the flights more specifically, the number of Israeli visitors to Morocco will grow from 45,000 per year to 200,000.

