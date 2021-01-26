Western Sahara: South Africa Renews Wishes to See Biden Reverse US Position

The statement followed similar remarks made by one of the high-level officials from South Africa.

Rabat – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his country’s desperate wishes to see US President Joe Biden change the US position regarding Western Sahara.

During a recent speech before the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC), President Ramaphosa called on the US to “speedily reverse” its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The South African president also raised concerns about the “lack of progress in solving the issue of Western Sahara,” expressing his country’s well-documented, Morocco-bashing stance on the Sahara question.

This is hardly the first time a high-ranking official from South Africa has lashed out at recent developments in the Sahara conflict to either challenge Morocco’s territorial integrity or try to shore up international support for the separatist Polisario Front.

Last week, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, also urged President Joe Boden to reverse former President Donald Trump’s proclamation on Western Sahara.

Trump’s decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara angered a shrinking list of countries that continue to support Polisario’s independence claims.

Algeria, Polisario’s most vocal supporter and biggest sponsor, also opposed Trump’s decision. In recent weeks, the Algerian regime has repeatedly attacked Morocco and its efforts to defend its territorial integrity.

Most recently, concerns mounted in Algeria and South Africa after Joe Biden announced his administration will uphold Israeli peace accords.

Despite increasing signs that the Biden administration will not reverse the Trump-brokered “Abraham Accords,” oberserves and politicians from countries supporting Polisario continue to hope against hope, desperately clinging to their version of the future for Western Sahara.

To the overwhelming majority of observers and MENA watchers, the Biden White House will most likely refrain from frustrating Morocco and Israel, two strong and strategic US allies.

Meanwhile, to the utter dismay of Polisario and its supporters, the new US administration has already expressed satisfaction with Israel’s peace agreements with Morocco, the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan.

According to a recent White House statement, Joe Biden is unwaveringly committed to supporting Israel’s recent peace accords.

Biden’s MENA strategy, the statement suggested, will essentially consist in building on the momentum initiated by former US President Donald Trump.

The statement also reassured concerned analysts in Morocco and across the world, who have been asking questions about whether the new US administration would repeal or uphold Trump’s achievements in the MENA region.

The majority of American politicians and diplomats also believe Biden will work to further US-Morocco relations.

David Fischer, the former US ambassador to Morocco, said recently that Biden will not harm recent developments in Western Sahara.

Fischer made the remarks in his last speech as the US envoy to Morocco. Speaking to reporters before his departure, he said he is “100 percent sure that the incoming Biden administration will nominate a highly qualified individual to fill this important post, someone who will build on all that we have done together, and that the United States and Morocco will grow and prosper together as we have for over two centuries.”