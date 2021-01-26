“Bladifiqalbi” is part of Morocco’s efforts to celebrate the experience and expertise of its diaspora.

Nezha El Ouafi, the Deputy Minister in charge of Moroccans living abroad, launched on Monday “Bladifqalbi,” a digital platform to strengthen communication with Moroccans around the world.

The platform will be available in Arabic, French, English, and Spanish and will be equipped with a video library through which Moroccans living abroad can publish videos and share their ideas, projects, and concerns. The website will also highlight, on a weekly basis, the achievements of Moroccans abroad and celebrate their diverse skill-sets and expertise.

According to the minister, this platform aims to consolidate links between the Moroccan diaspora, especially the younger generations, and their country of origin. The idea is to provide the diaspora with a virtual environment that can help in introducing them to, or reinforcing their attachment to Moroccan culture, identity, and history.

The initiative seeks to facilitate the communication between Moroccans living abroad and Morocco’s administration. The website will enable the ministry to receive, monitor, and process the complaints of members of the Moroccan diaspora. The portal will also ease access to certain services dedicated to the Moroccan diaspora.

Pointing out the importance of a platform like “Bladifqalbi” amid pandemic-induced social distancing and limited travel between countries, Minister El Ouafi said the ministry seeks to maintain and strengthen communication with the Moroccan community abroad.

El Ouafi noted Moroccans living abroad increased their financial transfers to their country of origin in 2020. The 4% increase, she added, highlighted the diaspora’s commitment to national solidarity during this unprecedented crisis.

The deputy minister highlighted Morocco’s intention to launch a set of innovative programs and initiatives aimed at encouraging Moroccans living abroad to fully participate in Morocco’s cultural, political, and social development.

El Ouafi also vowed to further protect the rights and interests of the Moroccan diaspora and to adapt various services to the demographic changes of this community.

The launch of “Bladifqalbi” comes within the framework of the national program to mobilize the skills, experience, and expertise of the Moroccan diaspora.

The program calls on the emerging highly-skilled and highly-educated community of Moroccans living abroad to work towards the development of their country of origin.

The new national strategy to attract the expertise of Moroccans abroad will be discussed during the government council on Thursday, January 28.