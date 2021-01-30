Huawei Maroc Among 2021 Top Employers Worldwide

Spread the love

The Moroccan branch of Chinese tech company Huawei, Huawei Maroc, has appeared among the 2021 Top Employers in the world.

Huawei Maroc earned the recognition from international human resources certification program Top Employers Institute, the company announced on January 29.

“The Top Employer certification attests to our engagement to provide the best possible solutions for creating a privileged work and life environment for our employees,” Huawei Maroc said in a press release.

The Top Employers program evaluates the human resource policy of companies through the “HR Best Practices Survey.” The questionnaire covers six domains across the HR spectrum and 20 subtopics, such as work environment, training, diversity, and inclusion.

This year, the Top Employers Institute designated 1,691 companies from 120 different countries as Top Employers.

Huawei Maroc is one of only six Moroccan companies that earned the certification this year. DHL Express Maroc, Eurafric Information, JTI Morocco, Orange Maroc, and Philip Morris Maroc also earned the same recognition.

Commenting on the achievement, the Director-General of Huawei Maroc, Cui Peng, attributed the company’s certification to its vision based on the promotion and development of human resources.

“Human capital is at the heart of our growth strategy […] Our vision is based on an HR policy that favorizes individual and collective development and promotes a privileged work environment,” Peng said. “We are proud and happy for this achievement.”

Huawei has been present in Morocco since 2002. It first opened an office in Rabat and then in Casablanca. The company generates between 700 and 800 jobs.