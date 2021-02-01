Former NBA Icon Stephen Jackson Converts to Islam

Several celebrities have made headlines after they decided to convert to Islam in the past few years.

Rabat – Former National Basket Ball Assosiation (NBA) star Stephen Jackson has announced his conversion to Islam.

The former basketballer published several posts on his social media accounts, celebrating his decision.

One of the posts includes a video that shows Jackson reciting the Islamic declaration of faith also known as “Shahada.”

In one of the most recent posts, Jackson expressed pride to see his daughter asking to join him for prayer before school.

“Off to a great start as usual but @sklarrokks asked to pray with me this am before school,” he said.

He added that he had “tears of joy.”

“#alhamdulillah also thanks our sister in Canada for sending this prayer rug. Love for all who have love for all,” he added.

Several public figures and celebrities have converted to Islam in recent years.

In 2018, a former leading member of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) convereted to Islam.

In 2020, Canadian Instagram influencer and solo traveler Rosie Gabrielle also announced she converted to Islam.

“It is not a religion, but a way of life. The life of humanity, humility, and love,” she said in January 2020 when announcing her conversion.

A 2019 report by Pew Research Center estimates the number of Muslims in the world at 1.8 billion.

The report estimated the number of Christians to be 2.3 billion.

It noted; however, that the gap should be expected to narrow by 2060.

According to the report, there will be three billion Christians and nearly three billion Muslims.

“That’s because Muslims, on average, are younger and have more children than do Christians,” it said.

