Minister: Vaccination Campaign, Morocco’s ‘Light at the End of Tunnel’

Agadir – The beginning of the national vaccination campaign signifies the “light at the end of the tunnel” for Morocco, believes Mohamed Benchaaboun, Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Reform of the Administration.



Speaking at the inaugural event for “Les Matins HEC Paris Alumni Morocco,” Benchaaboun remained optimistic about Morocco’s economic outlook, maintaining that the country has promising growth prospects for the economy in 2021.



The minister explained that “Morocco has received 2.5 million doses to date,” speaking of the two million AstraZeneca doses and half a million Sinopharm vaccines that arrived in the country recently. “This vaccination campaign will make it possible, if things go as planned, to overcome the situation which has prevailed so far,” Benchaaboun believes.



The minister expressed his confidence in the country’s economy, saying that it could rebound very strongly in the second half of 2021. The minister highlighted that predicted growth is expected to be around 4% to 5% for 2021. While the forecasted growth will not make it possible to return to the level of 2019, it will help “make up part of the delay,” the minister noted.



Speaking of the Consolidated Social Register (RSU), he indicated that the reform will allow to support the most vulnerable groups of people in a more efficient manner. The unification of social security services will also allow for a reliable database based on factual information.

Benchaaboun promised that the RSU will be launched by 2022, noting that work has already started.



The social security system in Morocco is spread across more than 100 social support and protection programs. The government believes that the current model is ineffective in part due to a lack of synchronization and consistency. The RSU will serve as a universal administrative system that will allow for more effective and efficient aid for the eligible groups.