Morocco Receives Half a Million Doses of Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine

Agadir – As Morocco prepares for its national vaccination campaign, the country has received half a million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday, January 27.

The shipment of the Chinese vaccines follows the arrival of two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, on January 25.



Morocco’s government has announced that the country’s vaccination campaign will cover at least 25 million Moroccan citizens and residents, the equivalent of 80% of its population. The campaign will prioritize frontline workers such as health, security, and teaching staff, as well as people who are considered to be in the high-risk categories.



Morocco’s government announced in November 2020 that it had secured 65 million doses of the vaccine. But it is still unclear when the country will receive all the doses it has ordered.



Earlier this month, Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani blamed the uncertainty surrounding the country’s vaccination campaign on obstacles to securing vaccinations.

“At the international level, everyone is asking for vaccines and orders have reached more than one billion doses. Manufacturers do not have the ability to keep up with all the orders at once,” El Othmani said.

The vaccination campaign has been under preparation in Morocco for more than two months now, with the Ministry of Health explaining that the government was waiting for the delivery of the vaccines to begin the campaign.



Recent footage by Moroccan television channel 2M shows heavily escorted refrigerator trucks leaving a warehouse-looking refrigeration facility in Casablanca. According to 2M, the trucks were transferring vaccines from the Casablanca facility to vaccinations centers across Morocco.



As of Tuesday, January 26, the number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has reached 467,493, with 14,483 active cases and a death toll of 8,187.