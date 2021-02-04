Number of COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients in Morocco Reaches 351,723

The first phase of the vaccination campaign targets people at risk of infection and people aged between 40 and 75.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health said the number of people in Morocco who have received COVID-19 vaccines reached 351,723 as of February 4.

Morocco launched the vaccination campaign on January 28. The first phase targets people on the forefront, including teachers, doctors, and security services, as well people at particular risk of infection.

In its daily COVID-19 update, the ministry also announced that it confirmed 620 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The figure brings the total number of infections Morocco has recorded to 473,667.

The ministry also recorded 28 deaths. The number of people in Morocco who have died from the virus reached 8,351.

Health officials reported that 742 more carriers recovered from COVID-19 in Morocco. The number of recoveries stands at 452,522.

The number of active cases reached 12,794, including 622 in critical condition.

The region of Casablanca-Settat recorded 255 new cases and eight deaths, while Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 80 new infections and three new fatalities.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region followed with 76 new cases and five deaths, while the Oriental region recorded 74 new infections and one COVID-19-related death.

Morocco’s region of Marrakech-Safi reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, followed by Souss-Massa (33 cases, one death), Fez-Meknes (17 cases, two deaths), Draa-Tafilalet (12 cases, two deaths), Beni Mellal Khenifra (12 cases, three deaths), and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (11 cases, zero new deaths).

The ministry also confirmed eight cases in Dakhla-Oued Eddahab, while Guelmim-Oued Noun reported four. Neither region recorded any new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

