Interim President of Venezuela Supports Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

The Interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, has expressed his government’s support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan in Western Sahara, describing it as “the only solution capable of providing stability and prosperity to the region.”

Guaido voiced support for Morocco’s territorial integrity during a telephone conversation on Thursday, February 4, with the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita. He also said Venezuela recognizes Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The Venezuelan leader expressed his thanks to Morocco for its position vis-a-vis the Venezuelan presidential crisis.

The crisis began in January 2019 after the domestic presidential elections, which a large part of the international community deemed invalid, designated the military-backed Nicolas Maduro as president.

In response to the wide rejection of Maduro, the National Assembly of Venezuela appointed Guaido as acting president, which divided the Latin American country into two camps.

The international community also found itself divided. One group including the EU, the US, and Morocco supported Guaido’s interim government and called for democratic elections in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, countries such as Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, and Turkey continued to recognize Maduro as president.

During the call on Thursday, Minister Bourita reassured Guaido of Morocco’s support for Venezuela to overcome its domestic crisis, saying this can only be achieved through free and democratic elections.

Guaido and Bourita also talked about several issues of bilateral interest, according to a statement from the Venezuelan National Assembly.

The exchange indicates that Moroccan-Venezuelan ties will witness the beginning of a new page if the domestic and international pressure succeeds in unseating Maduro.

The Marxist-Leninist politician has held power since 2013 when he inherited the presidency from his close friend, Hugo Chavez.

For decades, Venezuela has been among Latin American countries that challenged Morocco’s territorial integrity and supported the separatist Polisario Front, influenced by their affinity with Marxist “revolutionary” groups.

However, with Guaido leading a new, democracy-inspired generation of Venezuelans, bilateral relations with Morocco appear to be taking a turn for the better.