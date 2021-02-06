Morocco Shaken By Murder-Suicide Involving Six Family Members

A man appears to have murdered five of his family members before setting the family home on fire and committing suicide

Rabat – A murder-suicide case that cost the lives of six family members near the capital of Morocco has shocked the country. Firefighters were called to the neighborhood of Hay Errahma in Sale on saturday morning after reports came in of a fire in a family home. When firefighters arrived at the burning home, they discovered a gruesome scene.

The tragedy took place on a quiet Saturday morning in an otherwise tranquil residential area.

According to converging reports, the man attacked his family with a knife, killing five of the family members, including a two-month old infant and a minor, according to the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) and local press.

After the perpetrator killed his family members, he reportedly set the family home on fire before committing suicide. One woman was found alive at the scene of the murder-suicide but passed away due to asphyxiation in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The family dispute turned murder-suicide in the capital region of Morocco shocked the nation. Police at the scene determined that the six deaths were caused by one of the family members after finding no signs of burglary and finding the roof of the house guarded by two dogs.

DGSN crime scene investigators have started technical investigations at the family’s two-story home. Morocco’s police forces are working together to gather samples and collect testimonies in order to further determine the exact details of the horrific crime

The victims at the scene were found to have stab wounds, reinforcing the theory that one male member of the family stabbed his relatives before committing arson in a likely attempt to cover up the brutal assault. The man is reported to have poured flammable liquid throughout the house, committing suicide as flames started to consume the crime scene

A large crowd of shocked neighbors turned out in front of the burned house, located on a square in the quiet residential neighborhood. Local residents shared their shock over the murder-suicide and expressed disbelief at such a horrific crime in an otherwise peaceful area.