LaLiga Elects Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri Best Player for January

Sevilla considers En-Nesyri one of its key football players.

Spread the love

Rabat – LaLiga named Sevilla’s Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri as the best player of the month for January.

The Sevillian club reported that LaLiga Santander made the announcement on February 5.

During the month of January, the Moroccan player scored a total of seven goals in the six matches he played. He notably scored a double hat-trick in Sevilla’s matches against Real Sociedad and Cádiz.

En-Nesyri scored all three of Sevilla’s goals in the match against Sociedad at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium (3-2). He scored again against Alavés (1-2), and repeated the hat-trick against Cádiz at the Nervión stadium (3-0).

En-Nesyri won the LaLiga Santander Player of the Month Award after he outvoted the other six candidates: Luis Suarez, Toni Kroos, Frenkie de Jong, Pau Torres, Sergio Canales, and Roger Marti.

With a total of 12 goals En-Nesyri is the second-highest scorer in LaLiga Santander and in the Sevilla team.

Read Also:

In addition to the four goals he scored in the Champions League, the Moroccan player has accumulated a total of sixteen goals in the thirty games he has played this season.

En-Nesyri has rejected interesting offers from other European clubs, expressing his desire to achieve more with Sevilla.

English club West Ham has long shown interest in the Moroccan striker. He also caught the attention of a number of other English Premier League clubs.

Sevilla ABC recently quoted En-Nesyri’s friend and agent Anass Ouzifi, who said that Youssef does not want to leave Sevilla yet.

The agent said that the club insisted and told him they could put together an attractive offer.

“I explained the situation well to them. Youssef is very happy in Sevilla, very grateful to the club and his teammates.”