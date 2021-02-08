Polisario Front Sends Death Threats to Anti-Separatism Sahrawis

Spread the love

The Polisario Front is threatening to assassinate all Sahrawis who expose the separatist group’s crimes against the residents of the Tindouf refugee camps, in southwestern Algeria.

Badi Abd-Rabou, a former Polisario member who now resides in Laayoune, southern Morocco, said he received several death threats from the Polisario’s leadership, according to an audio recording cited by many local reports.

“We will kill you and pull out your heart,” a Polisario leader told Abd-Rabou. The activist explained that similar threats are a common occurrence for Sahrawis who do not share Polisario’s agenda. The separatist group usually targets dissidents who leave the Tindouf camps to live in peace in Morocco, Abd-Rabou warned.

Several former Polisario affiliates have found a safe haven in Morocco after leaving the separatist group. The dissidents often denounce the human rights violations that the Polisario leadership perpetrate against Tindouf residents, especially those who disagree with the separatist ideology.

Abd-Rabou said he received the death threats after he exposed Polisario’s crimes against Sahrawi activists in El Rachid Prison, near Tindouf.

The activist, who is a member of the Sahrawis for Peace movement, said the violent tendencies of Polisario were some of the reasons he decided to give up his separatist ideology.

All former Polisario members who now live in Morocco are “in danger,” Abd-Rabou warned. He said he had received death threats through a call by an Algerian telephone number.

The Polisario Front has already assassinated many Sahrawi activists and intellectuals in El Rachid Prison, Abd-Rabou claimed. He alerted that the separatist group has now turned its focus to former Polisario affiliates living in Morocco’s southern provinces.

“Sahrawis who disagree with the separatist ideology need international protection,” the activist called. “It is impossible to let the Polisario Front host a group of terrorists who are ordered to shed the blood Sahrawis who disagree with them.”

At the end of the audio recording, Abd-Rabou called on international human rights NGOs to raise awareness about the dangers threatening the lives of Polisario dissidents.

The activist also urged Algeria to find the “terrorists” who threatened to kill him, stressing that he has tangible evidence about the death threats he received.