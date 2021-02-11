US Trains Moroccan Military to Use TOW2A Anti-Tank Missiles

Spread the love

The Royal Armor School (ERB) of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) in Meknes has hosted a series of Moroccan-US military training sessions on TOW2A anti-tank missiles.

The Royal Armor School is a military training institution specialized in providing technical instruction for troops on the use and maintenance of military equipment and vehicles.

The American-made TOW2A missiles were among the military equipment that the Moroccan army added to its arsenal in December 2020.

Some US military trainers supervised the workshops through videoconference, while others provided practical training in the field.

The beneficiaries of the sessions included Moroccan officers and non-commissioned officers who were still undergoing training, as well as Moroccan military instructors.

After several theoretical workshops in Meknes, the Morocco-US military training provided practical exercises with TOW2A missiles in the military training center of El Hajeb, 30 kilometers south of Meknes.

According to Far-Maroc, a Facebook page specialized in news about the Moroccan army, several military and diplomatic figures from Morocco and the US attended the practical exercises.

The recent training attests to the privileged relationship that Morocco and the US enjoy in the fields of security and military action, with the US serving as one of the main arms suppliers for the Moroccan military.

Military troops from the two countries regularly participate in joint military exercises. These notably include the annual African Lion exercise, set to take place in June this year.

In October 2020, Morocco and the US signed a 10-year Defense Cooperation Roadmap. The agreement seeks to improve information sharing between Moroccan and American military and security services.

The two countries also cooperate multilaterally, both being members of several international security alliances, such as the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF) and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.