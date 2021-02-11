Morocco Arrests Retired Nurse for Trafficking Psychotropic Drugs

The suspect was also providing people with fake medical certificates.

Spread the love

Rabat – The suspect is also facing attempted corruption charges as part of an ongoing investigation into the case.

Police caught the 62-year-old suspect red-handed inside a house in the city of Kenitra while fabricating a wound on a woman’s body by giving her stitches.

The woman had sought to obtain a false medical certificate to present to the court. She hoped to prove an “illusory period of incapacity in a lawsuit involving assault and battery with a knife,” said the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) in a statement.

The suspect tried to bribe the police with a sum of money to avoid arrest, added the statement.

In the arrest operation, searching the nurse’s car enabled police to seize a professional badge belonging to officials of the Health Department and an estimated MAD 860,000 ($96,350) that police suspect to be the proceeds of the criminal activity, Morocco’s DGSN said.

Searches inside the nurse’s home also uncovered surgical equipment, printed medical certificates, and 23 boxes of psychotropic drugs.

Morocco’s police arrested and put the nurse in custody for investigation by the prefectural service of the Kenitra Judicial Police. The investigation seeks to determine all the criminal acts attributed to the suspect, the DGSN concluded.

Security services in Morocco regularly cooperate to tackle the challenge of drug trafficking. Moroccan police seized 476,923 psychotropic tablets in 2020, as reported in the annual report by DGSN.

The report also indicates that Moroccan police arrested 97,564 people who were involved in drug trafficking cases the same year.

The data from the report, however, show a 66% decrease in the amount of drugs seized compared to 2019.