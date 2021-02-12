UM6P, IPM and OCP Foundation Mobilize Against Emerging Viral Diseases

The three partners are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 by providing important funding for three scientific initiatives.

As part of their agreement signed in April 2020, Mohamed 6 Polytechnic University (UM6P), the Pasteur Institute (IPM) and the OCP foundation (FOCP) have mobilized resources to launch three initiatives related to improving Morocco’s virology sector.

The three establishments have prioritized the development of virology research in an effort to tackle the SARS-COV2 outbreak, its new variations and other emerging viral infections.

Their first initiative will focus on investments in a virology center for highly pathogenic germs that are capable of causing diseases. The center’s main goals will be the detection of emerging viruses and any abnormalities linked to them. Additionally, the center will be tasked with monitoring and developing new diagnostic techniques for highly pathogenic germs.

The partnership’s second initiative aims to establish a level 3 biosafety laboratory for research and development linked to virology. Level 3 biosafety facilities allow scientists to safely work on microbes that, if inhaled, could cause serious and potentially lethal diseases. The planned laboratory will provide a suitable space for national and international virologists and specialists to safely carry out their research.

The third and final initiative is a call for projects related to emerging and highly pathogenic germs. A special fund is allocated for research and development in this field and hopes to provide researchers with the resources needed to expand Morocco’s capacity in virology research.

The Pasteur Institute is a public institution with a mission to develop Morocco’s public health and pharmaceutical sector. Its activities are oriented towards preventive medicine, vaccinations and the development of laboratories. IPM has contributed significantly in the fight against the national COVID-19 outbreak.

The OCP foundation is heavily involved in sustainable human development in Morocco and elsewhere. For that reason, FOCP has a mission to be socially impactful.

Through its continued support for Morocco’s education sector and its call for innovation and research, the foundation has provided support to the country during the pandemic.

UM6P is a university renowned for its research and innovation-oriented approach. It has the ambitious goal to become globally influential in this field, which has shaped its commitment to the fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 vaccination campaign started in Morocco on January 28. A total number of 855,318 citizens have received the first of two doses according to the Ministry of Health.