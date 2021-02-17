Morocco National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Reaches Two Million

One out of every 18 Moroccans has now received a vaccination against COVID-19

Spread the love

Rabat – Morocco’s COVID-19 epidemic continues its steady decline amid a vaccination campaign that has now vaccinated 2 million.

Morocco recorded another 508 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while 838 people recovered from their infection. The country experienced 13 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 8,517.

Active COVID-19 cases in Morocco dropped below 10,000 for the first time in months this week, with the number now standing at 9,596. The decrease in COVID-19 patients has alleviated some of the pressure on Morocco’s national health care system that now has 13.3% of its intensive care beds dedicated to patients suffering from the virus.

Hospitals in Morocco continue to care for 419 patients in critical condition, with 36 cases having to be intubated and 227 patients requiring breathing support through ventilators.

Morocco’s health authorities performed 9,601 more tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total amount of performed tests to 5,068,748.

The regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases saw Grand Casablanca-Settat as the worst affected region that accounted for over half of the country’s new cases. The region reported 257 new cases and 6 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The next worst-hit region was the capital region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra where 64 new cases were detected as well as two deaths. Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima followed with 57 new cases and no related deaths while L’Oriental reported 42 new cases and one death.

Marrakech-Safi in central Morocco reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one death followed by Souss-Massa (24 new cases, one death) as well as Beni Mellal-Khenifra and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab that both reported 8 cases and no deaths.

The region of Fez-Meknes reported 7 new cases and one death while Darraa-Tafilalet and Guelmim-Oued Noun each recorded six deaths and no casualties. Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra in Morocco’s south recorded four new COVID-19 cases and one related death.