COVID-19 Cost Morocco’s Tourism Sector $4.77 Billion

The volume of tourist arrivals in Morocco decreased by 78.9% at the end of November 2020.

Rabat – Morocco’s tourism revenue declined by 53.8% in 2020 after an increase of7.8% in 2019.

The statistics represent a loss of MAD 42.4 billion ($4.77 billion), the Directorate of Studies and Financial Projections announced on Monday.

The statement reported on a “significant slowdown in the pace of decline recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020,” which reached -46.1%.

In the previous quarter, the same indicator recorded a -80.1% thanks to the relaxation of the COVID-19-induced lockdown measures as of September 2020.

The volume of tourist arrivals in Morocco decreased by 78.9% at the end of November 2020 compared to an increase of 5.3% during the first eleven months in 2019.

The number of overnight stays also dropped by 72.3% after an initial increase of 5.2%.

International data show that COVID-19 crisis and the shutdown of brothers overseas crippled the global economy.

According to the World Tourism Organization, the flow of tourists decreased by 74% in 2020, showing that the Asia-Pacific region is the worst-hit region by the pandemic.

The Middle East and Africa recorded a decline of (75%) of tourist arrivals. Following are Eurpe (70%), and the Americas (69%).

Morocco’s government has been reporting on the economic crisis due to COVID-19 since the shutdown of borders.

Morocco announced a state of emergency in mid-March, suspending all international sea, air, and land travel to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco eased travel restrictions in July, with the country’s flag carrier announcing a special program for Moroccans living abroad (MREs), stranded residents and tourists, as well as business operators.

The North African country gradually re-opened borders to allow tourists to enter Morocco.

However, travelers have to obtain a PCR negative test within 72 hours of departure.

With the spread of new COVID-19 strains, Morocco’s government has decided to suspend flights with five countries, including Turkey, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

The decision comes after Morocco confirmed 24 cases of the new ‘English” COVID-19 strain.