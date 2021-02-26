COVID-19: Morocco Vaccinated 3,327,858 People

Spread the love

Rabat – Health authorities in Morocco have vaccinated 3,327,858 Moroccan citizens and residents against COVID-19 as of Friday, February 26 at 6 p.m.

The campaign seeks to cover 33 million Moroccans in order to achieve collective immunity in the country.

In the past 24 hours, health authorities recorded 480 new COVID-19 cases.

The figure brings the total number of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 482,994.

In the past 24 hours, the health ministry also announced 846 new recoveries from COVID-19 and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco currently stands at 468,387, marking a 97% national recovery rate. The number of deaths, meanwhile, reached 8,608, maintaining a national fatality rate of 1.8%.

Morocco now counts 5,999 active COVID-19 cases, including 463 patients in severe or critical condition.

Regional distribution of new COVID-19 cases

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the most COVID-19 cases. It recorded 284 new cases in the past 24 hours and five deaths.

Oreintal comes second (45 cases), followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (45 cases), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (38 cases, two deaths), Marrakech-Safi (27 cases, one death), Souss-Massa (12 cases), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (eight cases), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (six cases), and Fez-Meknes (five cases).

The region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra recorded five cases, followed by Draa-Tafilalet (four cases) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case).