Western Sahara: UN Denies Polisario’s Fake War Allegations

The recent remark from the UN spokesperson continues to monitor Western Sahara ceasefire, refuting fake war rumours.

Rabat – Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, has denied Polisario’s fake war claims against Morocco’s military personnel in Guerguerat, near the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

Despite reliable sources reporting calm and stability in Guerguerat and other regions in Western Sahara, Polisario and its supporter Algeria continue to share their engineered fake news of an “ongoing war in the Sahara.”

Polisario has continued to claim that its “military” are launching attacks against Morocco’s army in the region.

The group’s war announcements followed international applause for Morocco for restoring stability, civil, and goods traffic in the region.

The Moroccan government sent the military to the region to lift a blockade Polisario’s militias imposed.

Since November 2020, Polisario has continued to update its “fake war” section in its website agency. Algeria, which continues to support, arm, and finance the separtatist group, has reshared Polisario’s fake war statements in its official news agency APS.

To Polisario and Algeria’s dismay, the UN publicly announced that the peacekeeping operation in Western Sahara MINURSO continues to monitor the situation in the region.

Dujarric said the UN continues to receive “unconfirmed” reports of shooting in Western Sahara.

“The Mission continues to monitor the situation throughout the Territory, including in Guerguerat, to the extent possible given its capabilities,” he said.

The statement came to refute all claims Polisario and Algeria have been promoting regarding a war attack against “Morocco’s military.”

The UN made a similar statement regarding the situation in the region on February 26.

“We have not received any information in Guerguerat that has changed in any way,” the spokesperson said.

The statement comes in response to a question about Polisario’s announcement on the collapse of the ceasefire agreement signed with Morocco in 1991.