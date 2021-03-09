Maati Monjib Continues Hunger Strike Despite Health Warnings From Medical Professionals

Spread the love

Rabat – The authorities in the local prison of Laarjat II in Sale said Moroccan professor Maati Monjib insists on continuing the hunger strike despite its potential impact and consequences on his health.

The administration of the prison issued a press release today, emphasizing that authorities in the prison have been attempting to convince him to end the hunger strike.

Maati Monjib, however, has refused to end the hunger strike. In response, the administration put Maati Monjib under the supervision of the medical staff in the prison.

The administration also informed judicial authorities of his decision to start a hunger strike.

The prison authority denied that Mati Monjib started the hunger strike on March 4.

On March 5, the General Delegation for the Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR) denied that the activist started a hunger strike.

During the same day, the DGAPR said the prison served Maati Monjib with two meals, including breakfast and lunch.

The prison authority emphasized that the activist took the two meals served to him.

Moroccan police arrested Maati Monjib in December 2020.

On January 29, the Court of First Instance sentenced the journalist to one year in prison for “fraud, money laundering, and undermining the integrity of state.”

Monjib denied all allegations.

The detainee said in a statement quoted by local media that the hunger strike seeks to protest against “his arbitrary arrest” and against being convicted “in absentia.”

In February, the Higher Council of the Judiciary condemned all claims that Maati Monjib was sentenced in absentia.

The supreme council said that Maati Monjib was at the court while judges waited to see whether he would join the hearing.

“He did not request that, neither did his defense, despite being informed of the date of the hearing,” the council argued in February.

The council also emphasized that Monib was subject to a fair trial, stressing the “independence of the judiciary.”

The council also said it will take all legal measures to preserve the integrity and respect of the judges.