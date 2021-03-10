COVID-19 Causes Increase of Unemployment Among Women in Morocco

Despite a busy professional life, women spend more time doing domestic work than men.

Rabat – The participation of women in the labor market in Morocco remains low, a new study from Morocco’s High Commission for Planning (HCP) said.

The HCP published the new study this week in line with International Women’s Day.

The assessment shows a wide gap between men and women in the labor market, reflecting similar findings in the US.

The findings show that the participation of women in the labor market is still low, with an activity rate of 19.9% in 2020 compared to 70.4% for men.

The statistics show that more than eight out of ten women are not involved in the labor market.

Generally, women work more in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors, followed by services, and industries including crafts.

Men and women are nearly equal when comparing employment by companies, with 47.3% of females and 51.7% of men.

In comparison, approximately 17.7% are self employed, nearly half compared to self-employed men,

Approximately 35% of women hold unpaid jobs, including domestic chores, cooking, and childcare, compared to 8.6% for men.

Women without a contract account for 43.2% compared to 58.2% of men.

The statistics show that unemployment rate for women witnessed a slight positive change in the past three years, going from 4.7% to 13.5% between 2017 and 2019.

However, COVID-19 resulted in an increase in the unemployment rate among women by 2.7 %in 2020.

The unemployment rate recorded an increase in both rural and urban areas. The rate moved from 2.7% to 3.9% in rural areas, and from 21.8% to 24.7% in urban areas.

The HCP study said that women spend 20.8% of their time on housework and only 5.6% on professional activities.

Meanwhile, men devote 22.6% of their time for professional activities over domestic work (3%).

Despite how busy a working day can be, women always find some time to do housework.

The HCP study said that Moroccan women devote 4h18 minutes to housework a day.

Workload in both professional and domestic activities for employed active women reaches an average of 6h21 minutes a day.

Morocco’s government continues to assure citizens it will improve gender equality across all areas.

Morocco’s representation at UNESCO said the North African country is one of the countries “closest” to gender parity in different fields, including engineering.

The report said that women make up 45% engineering graduates in Moroccan universities.

The representation also emphasized that 46% of Moroccan graduates in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) are women.

Despite the progress, studies emphasized the importance of increasing efforts to ensure gender equality.

A different report from HCP revealed in February that unemployment among women increased by 2.7 % to 16.2% for women in 2020.

The general statistics showed that unemployment in Morocco moved from 9.2% in 2019 to 11.9% in 2020.