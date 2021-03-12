South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe Becomes New CAF President

Motsepe vowed that CAF will not be a ground for political battles between countries.

Rabat – South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe will replace Ahmad Ahmad as the new president of The African Football Confederation (CAF) for a five-year term.

Motsepe was the only candidate in the running who could have succeeded Ahmad Ahmad as the head of CAF.

The news was announced during the 43rd Ordinary General Assembly and elective of the CAF. The event is running today in Rabat.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be present at the event.

Several other candidates withdrew their candidacies, including Ivorian Jacques Anouma, Senegal’s Augustin Senghor, and Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahia.

Motsepe, 59, also serves as the chairman of the South African club Mamelodi Sundowns FC.

During his candidacy, Motsepe said CAF will no longer serve as a battleground for political issues, including Western Sahara.

He also vowed to not harm Morocco’s interests if elected president of the continental governing body.

South Africa is among the few countries, challenging Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

South African has been showing support for Polisario, vowing to continue to defend its “independence” claims.

Despite South Africa’s hostile stance against Morocco, Motsepe pleaded that the CAF will not be a ground for issues between the continent’s largest countries.

In addition to Motsepe, Morocco’s President of Football Federation Fouzi Lekjaa also secured a seat at the FIFA Council today.

