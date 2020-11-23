FIFA Suspends CAF President Ahmad Ahmad for Abuse of Position

FIFA banned Ahmad Ahmad from all sports and administrative activities at the national and international level for five years.

Rabat – FIFA’s adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad guilty of abusing his position, among other violations of the organization’s Code of Ethics.

The committee announced on Monday that the CAF president was found guilty of breaching several articles of the 2020 and 2018 editions of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Ahmad Ahmad, who is also the vice-President of FIFA, breached Article 15 of duty of loyalty, Article 20 related to offering and accepting gifts or other benefits, and Article 25 for abuse of power.

He also breached Article 28 related to the misappropriation of funds of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

FIFA said investigations found Ahmad Ahmad guilty of organizing and financing an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, as well as his involvement in “dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.”

After hearings and meetings, the committee ruled that Ahmad Ahmad breached his duty of loyalty, as well as offered gifts and other benefits.

The CAF president also abused his position, FIFA’s committee found.

Due to his violations, the committee decided to suspend Ahmad Ahmad for five years, banning him from all football-related activities, including sports, administration, and other operations at both national and international levels.

The CAF president will also pay a fine of CHF 200,000 ($220,165).

FIFA said the committee informed Ahmad Ahmad of the decision on November 23, the date the ban comes into force.

“In accordance with art. 78 par.2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the full motivated decision will be notified to Mr. Ahmad in the next 60 days, after which it will be published on legal.fifa.com,” the football organization concluded.