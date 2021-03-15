French-Moroccans Call on France to Recognize Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Western Sahara

Recently, a score of public figures addressed letters to Joe Biden, calling on him to support the US’ Western Sahara position.

French-Moroccan citizens signed a letter, calling on France to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The letter expressed hope to see France recognize sovereignty over Morocco’s southern provinces, saying it is only fair and legitimate demand.

The list of signatories, which includes the president of the “Marocains Pluriels” Association” Ahmed Ghayet, emphasized their contribution to France’s development.

“We are an opportunity, we are an asset, we are a bridge: rich in a dual culture, a positive diversity, tributaries from both sides of the Mediterranean, we are bearers of mixed values, of innovative perspective, hope… of peace!” the signatories wrote.

The participants emphasized the historic ties between France and Morocco.

“France always found Morocco at its side when it needed it.”

Earlier this month, Moroccan journalist Talaa Saoud Al-Atlassi announced that France’s pro-Morocco position at the UN Security Council suggests that the European country is ready to recognize Western Sahara as Moroccan.

The analyst also urged France to become an “initiator” of multilateral recognition of Morocco’s position in Western Sahara, recalling that “important French celebrities” are demanding France to recognize the Moroccan character of the Sahara.

The letter from the French-Moroccan community in France comes after the US expressed support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Former President Donald Trump announced the news on December 10, just a few weeks before his departure from the White House.

Since then, the new US President Joe Biden received several letters from international leaders and public figures.

In the letters, the public figures called on President Biden to support the US’ Western Sahara position.

Most recently, a group of 250 political leaders from across the world signed a separate letter to call on President Biden to express support for Trump’s recognition.

“We, former heads of government, former ministers, elected officials, members of parliament, are honored to express satisfaction with regards to the United States’ sovereign decision to recognize the full sovereignty of Morocco on the Sahara Provinces,” the letter said.