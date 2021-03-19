Green H2, Morocco’s Energy Ministry Launches Green Hydrogen Cluster

Morocco could become a leader in the production of green hydrogen, officials at the event said.

Rabat – Morocco took another step in its renewable energy strategy on Thursday with the launch of GreenH2 Maroc, the country’s Green Hydrogen cluster.

The Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Industry hosted the cluster’s constitutive general assembly in Rabat, which Morocco World News attended.

The GreenH2 Cluster seeks to support an emerging, competitive Green Hydrogen sector in Morocco.

Industry observers expect the country to become a leading regional hub in the export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, notably to European partners.

The assembly took place to discuss means to further improve research and innovation in the field of hydrogen. The panel discussion saw the attendance of Minister of Energy Aziz Rabbah, the director general of the Institute for Research in Solar Energy and New Energies (IRESEN), and Amina Benkhadra, director general of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM).

This event gathered the major players in the creation of a hydrogen industry who announced the effective creation of Morocco’s GreenH2 Cluster.

The cluster will focus on the development and industrialization of green hydrogen. It will also encourage research, especially through IRESEN and in partnership with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University.

One of the cluster’s biggest missions is to encourage the transfer of know-how between Moroccan and international partners.

Rabbah announced the launch of the initiative and stated that “after a decennie [decade] of realisation, they finally have significant results that would place Morocco among the leaders in the industry.”

Morocco has a large number of partners willing to collaborate and invest in this industry. These notably include the Ministry of Industry, other public sector actors, and the private sector.

Rabbah described green hydrogen as “the product of the future,” and announced that many countries are waiting for Morocco to become a leader in its production.

IRSEN’s Rachidi presented the Green H2 Cluster and mentioned that Morocco “has a strong solar and aeolian potential that makes the country a great candidate for the production of green hydrogen.”

Rabbah announced that along with the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Energy is launching a major deal to provide industrial zones with renewable energy. He also announced that there will be future talks about the use of gas in the industry.