School in the Netherlands Suspends Teacher for Racist Comment Against Moroccans

The teacher made his offensive comment against Moroccans during an online class.

Spread the love

Rabat – Calandlyceum, a school in the Netherlands has opened an investigation into a teacher’s involvement in saying insulting comments against Moroccan students.

Dutch media reported that the incident took place last week with the school management confirming the suspension of the teacher.

The teacher is facing accusations for his offensive comments against Moroccans.

Dutch news outlet AT5 reported that the teacher insulted Moroccans at the end of an online class when he forgot his microphone was unmuted.

AT5 reported that the online class documented the teacher, telling his wife “I’m almost done with those f***** Moroccans.”

The cool’s director Wendelein Hoedemaker condemned the incident, saying that the school stands for “inclusion and equality.”

In a statement to A5, the director also emphasized the school’s decision to take the necessary sanctions against the teacher.

“We decide what these sanctions will entail based on the results of the internal investigation,” the director of the school said.

He vowed that the teacher will be suspended from work as long as the investigation is still running.

“We will intensify dialogue at school and just now enter into these complicated and uncomfortable conversations with the students, teachers, and parents,” the management of the school vowed.

The school also addressed an email to all parents, students, and employees about the incident.

Other Dutch media reported on the circulation of an email allegedly from the teacher, apologizing for his “racist remark.”

The school’s director, however, did not confirm whether the email is from the teacher, AT5 reported.