Morocco Announces Flights Suspension with 5 African Countries

Rabat – As part of the preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19, in particular the new strains, the Moroccan authorities have decided to suspend flights from and to five African countries, from March 23 until April 10, 2021.

The suspension of flights concerns Mali, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Guinea-Conakry, and Libya, announced the National Airports Office (ONDA).

Passengers traveling from these countries through another country are also concerned, according to ONDA.

Morocco has suspended flights with 37 countries.

On March 9, ONDA announced the suspension of flights with Norway, Finland, Greece, Lebanon, Kuwait, and Poland. Flights suspensions also concern Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

Moroccan health authorities have announced the emergence of the new COVID-19 strain in the country, reporting 21 cases in February.

To date, Morocco confirmed 492,403 COVID-19 cases, including 480,100 recoveries, and 8,775 deaths.

Morocco is now seeking to ensure herd immunity through its national vaccination campaign.

To date, Morocco has vaccinated 4,265,196 people. Approximately 2,593,204 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

Morocco is set to receive 4.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, from three different manufacturers, in the coming days.

Around 2 million Sinopharm doses are due to arrive on March 30, while a shipment of an additional 2.2 million vaccines will follow in the near future.

Of the 2.2 million vaccines, 1 million doses are from the Russian-manufactured Sputnik V and 1.2 million from COVAX vaccines (Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produced in the organization’s South Korean facility).