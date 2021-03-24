Morocco, Canada Sign Agreement to Boost “Made in Morocco” Exports

Spread the love

Rabat – Moroccan exporters are looking to expand their business into North America, with the signing of an agreement supporting “Made in Morocco” products exports to Canada.



On Friday, March 19, the Moroccan Association of Exporters (ASMEX) and the Canadian Government Agency in charge of Foreign Trade, Investment and Trade Sustainability (TFO Canada) signed a partnership to support operators marketing “Made in Morocco” products.



The Canadian government will provide funding to support and train Moroccan exporters, creating a multilateral environment for sharing information and knowledge in the sector.



The agreement will pay particular attention to supporting women working within exporting, as well as exports with high cultural and technological added value.



Les Eco reports that the exports from Morocco will cover all national regions, especially disadvantaged territories and those which are yet to realize their potential. ASMEX and TFO Canada will involve Canadian buyers and major contractors through this program, promoting Moroccan products and ensuring export outlets for relevant companies and cooperatives.

The partnership will promote Moroccan agricultural exports, technological exports, as well as highly cultural exports. Through the program, the added value of Moroccan exports will help increase the sustainability of Moroccan businesses.

In January 2020, Moroccan and Canadian Foreign Ministers held talks about several urgent issues, notably counterterrorism and security. The “historic rapprochement” between the two countries set precedent for collaboration on major world issues, said the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne, on January 24, in Rabat.



In 2020, the Parliament of Canada reformed the Canada-Morocco Parliamentary Friendship Group, which was dissolved in October 2019 due to the Canadian federal election and the establishment of a new government.



To boost cooperation further, the Canadian official announced that his country is set to launch initiatives to assist Moroccan civil society with a grant of $14 million over a period of five years.