Embassy in Belgium Denies Ex-Terror Convict’s Torture Claims Against Morocco

Former convicts also denied the allegations, linking Morocco’s prison system with torture against terror defendants.

Rabat – The Moroccan embassy in Belgium issued a press release to deny all allegations from Ali Aarass, a former terrorist convict who accused Morocco of torture during his time in prison.

The embassy accused Aarass, a dual Moroccan-Belgian citizen, of creating a “diversion” while there was proof showing his involvement in plotting terror attacks in Morocco.

“He victimizes himself, while his allegations of torture have been dismantled by courts,” the embassy said.

Ali Aarass recently appeared in videos on social networks, accusing Morocco of subjecting him to torture in prison.

Morocco arrested Aarass in 2012 on several charges, including affiliation with a terror organization and for plotting to train Moroccan militants.

The country sentenced him to 12 years in prison for the charges.

During his arrest, Aarass claimed he was a “victim of torture” and declared he signed confessions on his involvement in terror activity “under torture.”

In response to the torture claims, the embassy said since his release, following his conviction, Aarass was attempting to “clear his part of terrorism.”

The statement recalled Aarass’ involvement in bringing arms into Morocco, plotting to perpetrate terrorist acts.

“As a former soldier in the Belgian army, he has to put his military know-how at the service of the disastrous plans of his movement.”

Several former terror convicts have also denied torture claims, pointing out Aarass’ involvement in terror plots against Morocco.

Abderrazak Soumah, a former convicted terrorist, denied claims of torture in Moroccan prisons.

Recently, Soumah shared a video and spoke about Aarass, who was one of the founding members of the “Moujahidin movement.”

Soumah was the leader of the movement.

“He was the logistics and finances manager of the movement,” Soumah said.

The former convicted terrorist also recalled Aarass’ involvement in bringing weapons into the country.

He said that Aarass was the first to bring weapons illegally into Morocco in 2003.

Soumah added that Aarass brought him two guns.

“Aarass was in charge of arming the movement with other guns,” he said, including those seized when the cell members were arrested near Tiflet in 2012.

“He was the one to bring them in from abroad. This was his responsibility,” he said.