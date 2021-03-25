Delta Airlines Features Undivided Map Of Morocco

US airline Delta has introduced a revised map of Morocco following US recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Spread the love

Rabat – Major US airline Delta has introduced the undivided map of Morocco on its website.

Based in the US, Delta provides scheduled air transportation for passengers throughout the US and around the world.

The agency headquartered in Atlanta is now using Morocco’s undivided map in its destinations map.

On December 10, former US President Donald Trump announced recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara. He tweeted: “Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over Western Sahara.”

On December 12, US Ambassador to Morocco David Fisher said that the US government had adopted the official integrated map of Morocco.

The undivided map includes the southern region as an integral part of Morocco, further evidencing US support for Morocco’s sovereignty over the region and for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan.

Several US companies and agencies also adopted Morocco’s undivided map following the latest developments in the conflict.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) was the latest agency to use an integral map of Morocco that includes the southern provinces. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the US State Department, and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have also adopted the integrated map of Morocco.