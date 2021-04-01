French Politician Asks France to Open Representation in Southern Morocco

Several French deputies have called on France to support Morocco’s territorial integrity and recognize its sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Rabat – Alain David, deputy of the fourth constituency of Gironde in southwestern France, called on his country to open a diplomatic representation in southern Morocco.

He said this week that France must follow all the countries which have already opened representations in Dakhla and Laayoune in support of Morocco’s territorial integrity.

More than 19 countries opened consulates general in one of the cities in southern Morocco to support Rabat’s position on Western Sahara.

“France, which is a great friendly country of Morocco, must be present and be able to have a strong representation in this part,” the French politician said during a virtual conference on Western Sahara.

The Moroccan Students of Bordeaux (EMB) and the Consulate General of Morocco organized the event.

The panelists discussed the recent developments in the Sahara conflict in the presence of Hubert Seillan, a lawyer at the Paris bar and president of the France Maroc Peace and Development Foundation.

During the event, David said: “Morocco is legitimate to claim this territory, and that [is true] for several historical and legal reasons in particular.”

He also emphasized Morocco’s importance and its geostrategic location, describing it as a bridge between Europe and Africa.

“Morocco is the door to Europe but also the door to Africa. I think that Morocco is best able to protect us from any intrusion or development of terrorism in this part of Africa,” he said.

Seillan affirmed that “there are great interests that France has a diplomatic representation in Laayoune or in Dakhla.”

The lawyer also lauded Morocco’s security approach.

David is not the first French politician who has called on his country to support Morocco’s position on Western Sahara.

In late March, French Senator Claude Kern said that it is time for France and the EU to support Morocco’s cause.

He emphasized the importance of French-Moroccan cooperation, saying that it is important for this collaboration to continue and “be strengthened in terms of foreign policy.”

In 2020, French politician Jean-Louis Borloo said the EU should follow in the footsteps of the US and recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Former President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in December through a presidential proclamation before leaving the White House in January.