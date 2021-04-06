Scientific Body Forms in Tangier to Support Passing of Pro-Cannabis Law

A diverse consultative body formed in Tangier Saturday, April 3 to support the passing of the proposed pro-cannabis law in Morocco.

Rabat – Saturday, April 3 a scientific body gathered in Tangier to support bill 13-21 relating to the legal use of cannabis in Morocco. In early March 2021, the government adopted the bill and it now awaits the approval of both houses of parliament.

The scientific body, composed of pharmacists, lawyers, economists, and journalists, seeks to serve as a consultative source for information surrounding the legalization of cannabis in Morocco and will work directly with legislators, farmers, and manufacturers.

Global cannabis legalization appears to be beneficial for all parties involved as governments benefit from increased tax revenue and lower drug related criminal offences.

Professor Rabii Redouane, director of the scientific body and professor of medicine at Casablanca’s Mohammed VI University, cited the abundance of resources surrounding cannabis legalization stating, “[we] benefit from the experiences of the countries which preceded us.”

The body looks forward to using scientific studies and medical resources to influence the public perception of the “medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial use” of cannabis within the kingdom.

Additionally, the body seeks to exercise its consultative abilities to form partnerships with public institutions and national laboratories to further the research capabilities of the charter.

As the newly formed body has a highly diverse and specialized group of members, many expect the body to serve as an effective broker between science, lawmakers, and the public.

Professor Redouane noted the promising future of cannabis agriculture in Morocco will bring investors from around the world.

The Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime conducted a study in 2020 and concluded that Morocco produces more than 700 tons of illicit cannabis per year for a value of $23 billion (MAD 208 billion).

Analysts predict Morocco to become the leading producer of cannabis for Europe in an estimated $1 billion market (approximately MAD 9 billion) if the bill passes in parliament.