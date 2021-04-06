Ramadan, Turkey Bans Taraweeh Prayers in Mosques Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Meanwhile, many countries, including the UAE, have said they will allow Taraweeh prayers in mosques.

Rabat – Amid concerns of another wave of COVID-19 infections, Turkey has announced that citizens will have to perform Taraweeh (extra evening) prayers at home during the holy month of Ramadan.

The head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbas, made the announcement earlier today.

“We decided that it is more appropriate to perform Taraweeh prayers in our homes rather than in mosques” due to the COVID-19 crisis.

He said he wishes to have Muslims enjoy taraweeh in mosques.

“Of course it is painful and sad… but health is very important,” he argued.

Turkey also banned Taraweeh prayers in mosques last year following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Ramadan is expected to begin on April 13 in Turkey.

Meanwhile, a number of Muslim countries have said they will allow Taraweeh prayers in mosques.

Recently, authorities in the UAE allowed mosques to host taraweeh prayers across the country.

However, the Gulf country prohibited restaurants from disturbing iftar (breakfast) meals inside or in front of their facilities.

The UAE also called on citizens to avoid large gatherings, especially during iftar.

In Saudi Arabia, the management of Masjid al-Nabawi, or the prophet’s mosque in the Gulf country will host Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan.

The country has vowed to take extra COVID-19 preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases.

The mosque will be closed half an hour after taraweeh prayers and will open its doors two hours before al-fajr (dawn) prayer.

Other Muslim countries, Morocco among them, are yet to announce whether or not they will allow taraweeh prayers in mosques.

The majority of mosques are inMorocco open now after the country eased its lockdown measures.

In Ramadan 2020, Morocco banned taraweeh in mosques as part of the set of emergency measures it adopted to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Ramadan 2021 will take place on April 14 in Morocco, according to astronomers.