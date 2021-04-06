Ramadan 2021 to Start in the US and Canada on April 13

Taraweeh prayers are expected to begin the evening of April 12.

Spread the love

Rabat – According to astronomical calculations carried out by the Fiqh Council of North America, Ramadan 2021 will begin on April 13 in the US and Canada.

Ramadan, one of the holiest and sacred months in Islam, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It gives Muslims the chance to do good deeds (hasanat) and focus on their commitment. The start date differs from one country to another depending on the visibility of the moon on the 29th night of each month.

In Ramadan, there are two main meals; suhoor is served and eaten before fajr (sunrise prayer), and iftar, is served and eaten after al-maghrib (sunset prayer). Typically, these meals are enjoyed in groups.

The holy month is marked by fasting from dawn until sunset and the taraweeh prayers that Muslims perform daily in the mosque in the evening after salat al ishaa (what’s this).

Taraweeh prayers are expected to start in the evening of April 12, the day before Ramadan begins.

In 2020, the US and Canada began fasting on April 24.

Last year’s Ramadan was unusual. Muslims globally were forced to perform their prayers at home and no family gatherings were allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns launched by both countries, some may start wondering whether the vaccines invalidate the fast.

The British Islamic Medical Association assured the Islamic community about taking the vaccine while fasting in a statement published on January 28.

Read also: Holy Month of Ramadan 2021 to Begin on April 13 in the UK

The association stated,: “taking the COVID-19 vaccines currently licensed in the UK does not invalidate the fast, as per the opinion of Islamic scholars. Individuals should not delay their COVID vaccinations on the account of Ramadan.”

As of April 6, the US has vaccinated 107,515,428 people with the first dose, and 62,392,065 people have received the second dose. The US has recorded a total of 31,499,322 COVID-19 cases and 569,328 deaths.

Canada has given 5,836,927 people the first dose of the vaccine with 718,462 fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eid Al Fitr is expected to take place on May 13.

In Eid Al Fitr, Muslims gather in large open spaces (Musalla) or mosques for another special prayer, called Salat al-Eid.