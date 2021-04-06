The foreign ministry of Algeria called on Algerian diplomats and public officials to withdraw from any events featuring Morocco’s integral map.

Spread the love

Rabat – An Algerian delegation withdrew from the Regional Meeting of General Directors of Customs for North Africa, the Near and Middle East. The decision is part of Algeria’s hostility against Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Algerian news outlet Ennahar Online reported that the Algerian delegation withdrew from the virtual event in protest against a map that featured Morocco’s undivided map.

The Algerian delegation said the map featuring Morocco’s map, including southern provinces, is against the UN resolutions.

The general director of Algeria’s customs also called on the event organizers to remove the undivided maps.

The Algerian government has been sparing no efforts to promote its propaganda against Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Algeria finances, hosts, trains, and arms Polisario. It also supports their independence claims over Western Sahara to challenge Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory.

Recently, the Algerian government called on its institutions to mobilize against Morocco and to protest the use of Moroccan undivided maps internationally.

The foreign affairs ministry in Algeria also urged Algerian diplomats and public officials to request the withdrawal of all documents and maps that show an integral map of Morocco in all events they attend at the international level.

The move is not surprising as Algeria continues to spread and promote hostility against Morocco’s domestic affairs.

The use of Morocco’s undivided maps by official websites in the US government also angered Algeria.

The US State Department and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have both started using Morocco’s undivided map.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also started using a map of Morocco that includes the southern provinces in Western Sahara.